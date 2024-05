At Brown University, protesters and administrators reach deal to end encampment Brown University leaders have agreed to hold a vote on divesting from companies that support Israel, and pro-Palestinian student demonstrators agreed to clear their encampment.

National At Brown University, protesters and administrators reach deal to end encampment At Brown University, protesters and administrators reach deal to end encampment Audio will be available later today. Brown University leaders have agreed to hold a vote on divesting from companies that support Israel, and pro-Palestinian student demonstrators agreed to clear their encampment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor