A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A group of astronomers is getting really high, now that the world's highest altitude space observatory is open for business. Located some 18,500 feet above sea level at the summit of Chile's Cerro Chajnantor Mountain, the Tokyo Atacama Observatory features scientific instruments that can see celestial objects many light years away from Earth. One of the goals of the new observatory is to help scientists understand how galaxies formed out of gas and dust. It's MORNING EDITION.

