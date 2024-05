Trump must pay $9,000 for violating gag order in criminal hush money trial Former President Donald Trump has been fined for violating a gag order and warned of jail time in a New York City courtroom. The decision came as week three of Trump's criminal trial got underway.

Law Trump must pay $9,000 for violating gag order in criminal hush money trial Former President Donald Trump has been fined for violating a gag order and warned of jail time in a New York City courtroom. The decision came as week three of Trump's criminal trial got underway.