What the 'Dawn of the Civil War' can tell us about today's acrimonious politics In The Demon of Unrest, author Erik Larson chronicles the five months between the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860 and the start of the Civil War, drawing parallels to today's political climate.

Author Interviews What the 'Dawn of the Civil War' can tell us about today's acrimonious politics What the 'Dawn of the Civil War' can tell us about today's acrimonious politics Listen · 36:11 36:11 In The Demon of Unrest, author Erik Larson chronicles the five months between the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860 and the start of the Civil War, drawing parallels to today's political climate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor