Israeli settlers try to block aid to Gaza as Blinken touts progress on trip to Israel Israeli settlers tried to block a new aid route into Gaza. The incident was a setback for Blinken, who was trying to highlight progress in getting Palestinians food and supplies to stave off famine.

