When is law enforcement needed in protests? Security expert weighs in NPR's Juana Summers speaks with security expert Juliette Kayyem about the decision to send in law enforcement at schools like Columbia University and UCLA. What strategy can bring de-escalation?

National When is law enforcement needed in protests? Security expert weighs in When is law enforcement needed in protests? Security expert weighs in Listen · 5:21 5:21 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with security expert Juliette Kayyem about the decision to send in law enforcement at schools like Columbia University and UCLA. What strategy can bring de-escalation? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor