Arizona lawmakers voted to repeal 1864 abortion law Arizona lawmakers voted to repeal the Civil War-era law banning nearly all abortions — leaving the state with a 15-week ban and highlighting the fierce debates taking place state by state.

Law Arizona lawmakers voted to repeal 1864 abortion law Arizona lawmakers voted to repeal 1864 abortion law Listen · 3:50 3:50 Arizona lawmakers voted to repeal the Civil War-era law banning nearly all abortions — leaving the state with a 15-week ban and highlighting the fierce debates taking place state by state. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor