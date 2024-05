The people behind online scams may be scam victims themselves The people behind the online scams you see might be the victim of a scam themselves. Tens of thousands of people have been trafficked into remote, Southeast Asian compounds and forced to scam others.

World The people behind online scams may be scam victims themselves The people behind online scams may be scam victims themselves Listen · 5:18 5:18 The people behind the online scams you see might be the victim of a scam themselves. Tens of thousands of people have been trafficked into remote, Southeast Asian compounds and forced to scam others. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor