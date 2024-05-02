How Reno, Nevada, is tackling homelessness

Northwestern University President Michael Schill talks about how the university and pro-Palestinian protestors reached a deal this week. And we hear from Brenda Maldonado, a registered nurse who was volunteering in Gaza.

Then, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve talks about how her city is addressing homelessness.

And, music journalist Betto Arcos takes us along on his first-ever trip to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

