Accessibility links
Podcast: Workplace Harassment, Free Trips In Federal Judiciary : The NPR Politics Podcast NPR found that dozens of federal judges failed to disclose privately-funded travel to exclusive, often partisan events in exotic locales. And employees in the federal judiciary do not enjoy the same legal protections against workplace discrimination and harassment that cover most U.S. workers, which can help foster a hostile workplace environment.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson, and investigations correspondent Tom Dreisbach.

This podcast was produced by Kelli Wessinger and Casey Morell. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

The NPR Politics Podcast

Exposé: Hostile Workplaces And Undisclosed Free Trips In The Federal Judiciary

Exposé: Hostile Workplaces And Undisclosed Free Trips In The Federal Judiciary

Listen · 16:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197963081/1248757391" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Thurgood Marshall Federal Judiciary Building, Friday, June 19, 2015, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Andrew Harnik/AP

Thurgood Marshall Federal Judiciary Building, Friday, June 19, 2015, in Washington.

Andrew Harnik/AP

NPR found that dozens of federal judges failed to disclose privately-funded travel to exclusive, often partisan events in exotic locales. And employees in the federal judiciary do not enjoy the same legal protections against workplace discrimination and harassment that cover most U.S. workers, which can help foster a hostile workplace environment.

This podcast was produced by Kelli Wessinger and Casey Morell. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.