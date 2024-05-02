Accessibility links
Student activism is challenging university endowments : The Indicator from Planet Money College campuses nationwide are erupting with protests against Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza. A consistent theme among these actions: a call for university endowment "divestment."

Today, we unpack what that means and how divestment would work. Plus, we hear from an expert who explains why divestment might not have the effect that many believe.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Protesters want schools to divest from Israel. How would that work?

Protesters want schools to divest from Israel. How would that work?

CA Highway Patrol officers walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus on May 1, 2024 near a pro-Palestinian encampment. Hundreds of protesters have since been arrested on UCLA's campus. Mario Tama/Getty Images hide caption

Mario Tama/Getty Images

CA Highway Patrol officers walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus on May 1, 2024 near a pro-Palestinian encampment. Hundreds of protesters have since been arrested on UCLA's campus.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

