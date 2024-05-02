Protesters want schools to divest from Israel. How would that work?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mario Tama/Getty Images Mario Tama/Getty Images

College campuses nationwide are erupting with protests against Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza. A consistent theme among these actions: a call for university endowment "divestment."



Today, we unpack what that means and how divestment would work. Plus, we hear from an expert who explains why divestment might not have the effect that many believe.



Related episodes:

Why Israel uses diaspora bonds (Apple / Spotify)

How much of your tax dollars are going to Israel and Ukraine (Apple / Spotify)



For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.



Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.