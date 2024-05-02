Accessibility links
Using Data To Better Understand Pregnancy : 1A Economist Emily Oster became a big name in pregnancy advice 10 years ago with her book "Expecting Better: Why The Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong – And What You Really Need To Know."

Her latest book is called "The Unexpected: Navigating Pregnancy During And After Complications."

She co-wrote it with Maternal Fetal Medicine Dr. Nathan Fox.

We talk about some of those complications and how patients can get better care from their doctors.

Listen · 30:45
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198910897/1248807416" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Pregnancy is hard. And that's before you consider that as many as half of pregnancies come with added complications.

Economist Emily Oster became a big name in pregnancy advice 10 years ago with her book "Expecting Better: Why The Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong – And What You Really Need To Know."

As an economist, Oster uses data to help people better understand the different scenarios they might face in pregnancy – including when things don't go so smoothly.

Her latest book is called "The Unexpected: Navigating Pregnancy During And After Complications." She co-wrote it with Maternal Fetal Medicine Dr. Nathan Fox.

How can patients get better care from their doctors?

