Arizona Abortion Law Repeal, Police Tactics On Campus, Trump On The Trail

Arizona lawmakers have repealed a Civil War-era law that bans nearly all abortions. The police clearing pro-Palestinian encampments on college campuses are doing their jobs under intense scrutiny. And Donald Trump's New York criminal trial takes Wednesdays off, so he spent the day campaigning in two swing states.



Today's episode of Up First was edited by Gigi Douban, Larry Kaplow, Megan Pratz, Elana Perl Lisa Thomson and Ben Adler. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Ben Abrams and Lilly Quiroz. We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott, and our technical director is Zac Coleman.