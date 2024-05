Arizona legislature votes to repeal the state's Civil War-era ban on abortion After three weeks in the spotlight of the national debate on abortion, Arizona lawmakers voted to repeal the law banning almost all abortions. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs promised to sign it.

National Arizona legislature votes to repeal the state's Civil War-era ban on abortion After three weeks in the spotlight of the national debate on abortion, Arizona lawmakers voted to repeal the law banning almost all abortions. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs promised to sign it.