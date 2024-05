United Methodist Church votes to lift bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. Protestant denominations, voted to repeal its ban on LGBTQ clergy as well as prohibitions on its ministers from officiating same-sex weddings.

