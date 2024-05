'Unfrosted': Jerry Seinfeld's movie about the fictional history of Pop-Tarts NPR's A Martinez talks to comedian Jerry Seinfeld about his new Netflix film, Unfrosted. It's a made-up history of Pop-Tarts, and the cereal rivalry between Post and Kellogg's.

Movies
'Unfrosted': Jerry Seinfeld's movie about the fictional history of Pop-Tarts
Listen · 6:42