Federal health officials aim to develop a vaccine to protect people from bird flu The health officials say the country is ready to produce a vaccine against a worrisome flu virus that recently jumped from birds to cows and at least one person. But some experts are skeptical.

Science Federal health officials aim to develop a vaccine to protect people from bird flu Federal health officials aim to develop a vaccine to protect people from bird flu Listen · 3:29 3:29 The health officials say the country is ready to produce a vaccine against a worrisome flu virus that recently jumped from birds to cows and at least one person. But some experts are skeptical. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor