Have you ever wanted to stay in a floating house? Airbnb has the place for you A new category of listings is called "Icons." Homes include the house from the Pixar movie Up — complete with 8,000 balloons attached to the top. It's held up by a crane over the N.M. desert.

Business Have you ever wanted to stay in a floating house? Airbnb has the place for you Have you ever wanted to stay in a floating house? Airbnb has the place for you Listen · 0:28 0:28 A new category of listings is called "Icons." Homes include the house from the Pixar movie Up — complete with 8,000 balloons attached to the top. It's held up by a crane over the N.M. desert. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor