Have you ever wanted to stay in a floating house? Airbnb has the place for you

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Have you ever wanted to stay in a floating house, but just didn't have enough balloons? Well, Airbnb has just the place for you. The company announced a new category of listings called Icons. They include Prince's Minneapolis house from "Purple Rain" and one that looks like the house from the Pixar movie "Up," complete with 8,000 balloons attached to the top. Sorry to say, the house doesn't really float. It's held up by a crane over the New Mexico Desert.

