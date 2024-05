NYC mayor defends police clearing Columbia's pro-Palestinian encampment, building NPR's Michel Martin talks to Mayor Eric Adams about the police response to student protests at Columbia and other campuses in the city. He says "outside agitators" co-opted the protests at Columbia.

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Mayor Eric Adams about the police response to student protests at Columbia and other campuses in the city. He says "outside agitators" co-opted the protests at Columbia.