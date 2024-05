On a day off from his hush money trial, Trump campaigns in 2 swing states Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit the campaign trial in Michigan and Wisconsin on a day off from his hush money trial in New York. Because of the trial, he has limited time to campaign.

