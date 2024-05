Pregant women in some states aren't permitted to legally finalize divorces A decades-old Missouri law that may prevent a pregnant woman from getting divorced is being challenged by lawmakers. Advocates say changing the rule is urgent since Roe vs. Wade was overturned.

