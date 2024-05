Jordan demands that Israel provide better security for aid convoys Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Blinken pushed for swift and sustained aid to Gazans.

Jordan demands that Israel provide better security for aid convoys Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Blinken pushed for swift and sustained aid to Gazans.