Rock and Roll guitar legend Duane Eddy has died at age 86

A self-taught virtuoso, his music from the 1950s and 60s was strictly instrumental and featured a distinct twangy sound. His hits included, "Forty Miles of Bad Road" and "Rebel Rouser."