Rock and Roll guitar legend Duane Eddy has died at age 86

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

One of rock and roll's guitar legends, Duane Eddy, has died at 86. His music from the 1950s and '60s featured a twangy sound.

(SOUNDBITE OF DUANE EDDY'S "REBEL ROUSER")

INSKEEP: His hits included "Forty Miles Of Bad Road" and "Rebel Rouser," the song you're hearing now. All his songs were strictly instrumental. When asked about his greatest contribution to music, the guitarist replied, not singing.

