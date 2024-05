The long road ahead for Ukraine after secured military assistance from the U.S. It's taken months of debate on the Hill, but Ukraine finally has the military assistance it's been seeking. After two years of fighting, military experts say the nation still faces a long road ahead.

Europe The long road ahead for Ukraine after secured military assistance from the U.S. The long road ahead for Ukraine after secured military assistance from the U.S. Listen · 4:59 4:59 It's taken months of debate on the Hill, but Ukraine finally has the military assistance it's been seeking. After two years of fighting, military experts say the nation still faces a long road ahead. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor