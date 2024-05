'The Fall Guy' entertains as an action-adventure romcom while revealing movie magic In the new stunt-crammed romcom The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling is a stuntman, and Emily Blunt is both his ex and his director.

Review Movie Reviews 'The Fall Guy' entertains as an action-adventure romcom while revealing movie magic 'The Fall Guy' entertains as an action-adventure romcom while revealing movie magic Listen · 3:03 3:03 In the new stunt-crammed romcom The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling is a stuntman, and Emily Blunt is both his ex and his director. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor