There's been only one human case of bird flu in this outbreak. Are we missing others? Officially, only one person has caught bird flu during the current outbreak among dairy cattle, but experts are hearing of others getting sick. The U.S. doesn't have an easy to way to detect cases.

Health There's been only one human case of bird flu in this outbreak. Are we missing others? There's been only one human case of bird flu in this outbreak. Are we missing others? Listen · 3:42 3:42 Officially, only one person has caught bird flu during the current outbreak among dairy cattle, but experts are hearing of others getting sick. The U.S. doesn't have an easy to way to detect cases. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor