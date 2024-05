Immigrant assistance is unsustainable without congressional action, officials say San Antonio's immigrant resource center aids hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers with food, shelter and legal help. Without immigration reform, officials worry the challenges will continue.

Politics Immigrant assistance is unsustainable without congressional action, officials say Immigrant assistance is unsustainable without congressional action, officials say Listen · 4:21 4:21 San Antonio's immigrant resource center aids hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers with food, shelter and legal help. Without immigration reform, officials worry the challenges will continue. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor