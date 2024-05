Six Republicans vie for their party's nomination in the race for Indiana governor Indiana has its first competitive gubernatorial primary in 20 years. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun leads the crowded field of Republicans, but polling shows a high percentage of voters are undecided.

Elections Six Republicans vie for their party's nomination in the race for Indiana governor Indiana has its first competitive gubernatorial primary in 20 years. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun leads the crowded field of Republicans, but polling shows a high percentage of voters are undecided. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor