A musical journey to Havana Jazz Festival, Nonesuch catalogs and a new game

The record label Nonesuch turns 60 this year. The label's president David Bither showcases artists including Rhiannon Giddens and Hurray for the Riff Raff.

And, the 39th annual Havana Jazz Festival took place this year, and NPR's Alt.Latino hosts Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre report Cuba's musical culture is thriving.

Then, "Tales of Kenzera: ZAU" is based on the culture of Africa's Bantu people explores the many emotions of grief. Composer Nainita Desai brings indigenous mythology to life with a globe-spanning musical ensemble.

Connect with us:

Find more stories from today's show here.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribe to our podcast here.

Email the show at letters@hereandnow.org