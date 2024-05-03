Accessibility links
Podcast: New Polling Data, Trump Criminal Trial Latest : The NPR Politics Podcast A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll highlights values differences between Democrats and Republicans, as well as a shift in President Biden's coalition of voters. And Donald Trump was fined nine thousand dollars for violating a gag order, meant to protect witnesses and jurors from harassment, during his criminal trial.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, political reporter Ximena Bustillo, and national political correspondent Don Gonyea.

This podcast was produced by Kelli Wessinger and Casey Morell. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

The NPR Politics Podcast

Roundup: Biden's Shifting Coalition, Trump's Criminal Trial

The crowd is shown at a Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump campaign event in Freeland, Mich., Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Paul Sancya/AP

Paul Sancya/AP

The crowd is shown at a Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump campaign event in Freeland, Mich., Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Paul Sancya/AP

