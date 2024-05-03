Accessibility links
Lisa Ann Walter on the craziest day of her career : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn Lisa Ann Walter has been in show business for a long time and has seen a lot. You may have seen her most recently as Ms. Schemmenti on the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary. When we asked her about the craziest day of her career, she took us back to 2010, to the set of the Ashton Kutcher action/comedy film Killers.

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Lisa Ann Walter on the craziest day of her career

Enlarge this image

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa on ABC's Abbott Elementary.

Pamela Littky/Disney

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa on ABC's Abbott Elementary.

Pamela Littky/Disney

Show business is where dreams are made, where dreams are broken, and nearly everyday: something completely crazy happens to someone. On Bullseye, we chronicle such stories in a segment called The Craziest Day of My Entire Career.

This time around we're talking with Lisa Ann Walter. She stars on Abbott Elementary, the hit sitcom about a Philadelphia public school. Walter plays teacher Melissa Schemmenti. Ms. Schemmenti is great with kids, loves her co-workers and lives and breathes for the city of Philadelphia.

Lisa Ann Walter has been in the business for a long time and she has seen a lot. And when we asked her about the craziest day of her career, she took us back to 2010, to the set of the Ashton Kutcher action/comedy film Killers.

You can catch Lisa on Abbott Elementary - the show is wrapping up it's third season right now on ABC. You can also stream all three seasons on Hulu.