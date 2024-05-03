Lisa Ann Walter on the craziest day of her career

Show business is where dreams are made, where dreams are broken, and nearly everyday: something completely crazy happens to someone. On Bullseye, we chronicle such stories in a segment called The Craziest Day of My Entire Career.

This time around we're talking with Lisa Ann Walter. She stars on Abbott Elementary, the hit sitcom about a Philadelphia public school. Walter plays teacher Melissa Schemmenti. Ms. Schemmenti is great with kids, loves her co-workers and lives and breathes for the city of Philadelphia.

Lisa Ann Walter has been in the business for a long time and she has seen a lot. And when we asked her about the craziest day of her career, she took us back to 2010, to the set of the Ashton Kutcher action/comedy film Killers.

You can catch Lisa on Abbott Elementary - the show is wrapping up it's third season right now on ABC. You can also stream all three seasons on Hulu.