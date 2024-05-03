Accessibility links
Jobs Friday: Wage growth slows, healthcare grows, and more : The Indicator from Planet Money It's Jobs Friday and the jobs report is in! There's more jobs! ... but not as many as expected. And there's a teensy bit more unemployment and slower wage growth. But there's an upside ... Plus, healthcare is growing like gangbusters and how immigrants affect American-born workers.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Not too hot, not too cold: a 'Goldilocks' jobs report

Not too hot, not too cold: a 'Goldilocks' jobs report

Listen · 9:06
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197964423/1249106053" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Enlarge this image
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

It's Jobs Friday and the jobs report is in!

There's more jobs! ... but not as many as expected. And there's a teensy bit more unemployment and slower wage growth. But there's an upside ...

Plus, healthcare is growing like gangbusters and how immigrants affect American-born workers.

Related Episodes:
Do I need a four-year degree? (Apple/Spotify)
The migrant match game (Apple/Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.