Not too hot, not too cold: a 'Goldilocks' jobs report
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
It's Jobs Friday and the jobs report is in!
There's more jobs! ... but not as many as expected. And there's a teensy bit more unemployment and slower wage growth. But there's an upside ...
Plus, healthcare is growing like gangbusters and how immigrants affect American-born workers.
