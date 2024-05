Remembering Writer Paul Auster : Fresh Air The New York Times described Paul Auster as the "Patron Saint of Literary Brooklyn." He died Tuesday of complications of lung cancer. He was 77. We'll listen back to some of our interviews with him, including one about his early career when he was desperately trying to make a living as writer, and even tried writing porn.



Fresh Air Remembering Writer Paul Auster Remembering Writer Paul Auster Listen · 45:44 45:44 The New York Times described Paul Auster as the "Patron Saint of Literary Brooklyn." He died Tuesday of complications of lung cancer. He was 77. We'll listen back to some of our interviews with him, including one about his early career when he was desperately trying to make a living as writer, and even tried writing porn.



Justin Chang reviews the new film The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.