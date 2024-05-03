Accessibility links
Changing Our Minds: Why we should admit when we're wrong : TED Radio Hour Original broadcast date: Friday, December 3, 2021. Admitting we're wrong is painful — even seen as a sign of weakness. But what if we take a more flexible approach? This hour: how rethinking ideas can be good for our brains and our relationships. Guests include former GOP congressman Bob Inglis, organizational psychologist Adam Grant, and civil rights activist Loretta J. Ross.

TED Radio Hour

50:50
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Original broadcast date: Friday, December 3, 2021

Admitting we're wrong is painful--even seen as a sign of weakness. But what if we take a more flexible approach? This hour: how rethinking ideas can be good for our brains and our relationships.

Guests include former GOP congressman Bob Inglis, organizational psychologist Adam Grant, and civil rights activist Loretta J. Ross.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran, Matthew Cloutier, and James Delahoussaye. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner.

Our production staff also includes Katie Monteleone, Katherine Sypher, and Katie Simon. Our audio engineer is Brian Jarboe.