The News Roundup For May 3, 2024

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mario Tama/Getty Images Mario Tama/Getty Images

University administrations' responses to students staging protests in support of Palestinians have varied wildly from campus to campus across the country. At UCLA, university officials and police stood by as a violent gang of counter protesters in support of Israel attacked a group of students demonstrating peacefully. In New York, Mayor Eric Adams and Columbia University officials mobilized a massive police response to respond to student protesters who had occupied buildings on campus. In contrast, Brown University's president negotiated with protesters and agreed to put a resolution for divestment from companies supporting Israel to a vote.

The House passed the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023 in response to the protests. The bill attempts to codify a definition of antisemitism. Some Democrats argued the bill could ban Constitutionally-protected speech.

Donald Trump's plans for a potential second term in office are taking shape. Trump is planning to strip the nation's security apparatus, jettisoning jobs from the FBI and the Justice Department. In addition, the 45th president is signaling his intent to use the military to deport millions of people.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Hamas this week to negotiate a deal for a ceasefire in its conflict with Israel. However, Hamas leaders don't want to accept the deals that have been offered as none guarantee an end to Israel's bombardment of Palestinian-occupied areas.

Colombia became this week the largest nation to break diplomatic ties with Israel over its actions in Gaza. Colombian President Gustavo Petro described said actions at a rally this week as "genocidal."

In Australia, President Anthony Albanese is taking a stand against domestic violence, describing the crime as a "national crisis."

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.