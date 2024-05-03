Biden Speaks On Protests, Google's Antitrust Trial, Russian Neighbor's Protests

After more than a week of silence, President Biden addressed the pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses Thursday seeking a balanced approach to a divisive issue. "Google" has been its own verb for years now, which the federal government argues is illegal. (The search engine, that is — not the verb itself.) And protests are engulfing the former Soviet republic of Georgia over a proposed "foreign agents law" that could move the country away from the west and toward Russia.



Today's episode of Up First was edited by Roberta Rampton, Gabriel Spitzer, Nick Spicer, Elana Perl and Ben Adler. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Ben Abrams and Lilly Quiroz. We get engineering support from Carleigh Strange, and our technical director is Zac Coleman. Our executive producer is Erika Aguilar.