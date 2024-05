Remembering novelist, screenwriter and memoirist Paul Auster Auster, who died April 30, rose to fame in the 1980s with The New York Trilogy novels. His memoir, Winter Journal, focused on the history of his body. Originally broadcast in 1997, 2004 and 2012.

