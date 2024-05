U.S. university protests over the war in Gaza galvanize other demonstrations Pro-Palestinian demonstrations are taking place on university campuses around the world. NPR's international correspondents report from three countries where they're happening.

Middle East U.S. university protests over the war in Gaza galvanize other demonstrations U.S. university protests over the war in Gaza galvanize other demonstrations Listen · 4:50 4:50 Pro-Palestinian demonstrations are taking place on university campuses around the world. NPR's international correspondents report from three countries where they're happening. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor