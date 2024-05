U.S. university protests over the war in Gaza galvanize other demonstrations Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been taking place on university campuses around the world since last October. Morning Edition focuses on three countries: the United Kingdom, France and Mexico.

Middle East U.S. university protests over the war in Gaza galvanize other demonstrations U.S. university protests over the war in Gaza galvanize other demonstrations Listen · 4:50 4:50 Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been taking place on university campuses around the world since last October. Morning Edition focuses on three countries: the United Kingdom, France and Mexico. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor