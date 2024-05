Wild orangutan uses a plant to treat a wound under his right eye, scientists say The orangutan chewed up some medicinal leaves and applied them to the wound. He did this several times, and within two months the wound had healed. Where did he learn that? Researchers don't know.

Animals Wild orangutan uses a plant to treat a wound under his right eye, scientists say Wild orangutan uses a plant to treat a wound under his right eye, scientists say Listen · 0:27 0:27 The orangutan chewed up some medicinal leaves and applied them to the wound. He did this several times, and within two months the wound had healed. Where did he learn that? Researchers don't know. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor