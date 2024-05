Maryland gets tough on youth crime while trying to help young offenders thrive Across the country lawmakers are getting tougher on youth crime but some states like Maryland are taking a dual approach. NPR's Michel Martin explores the Thrive Academy, a new juvenile rehab program.

