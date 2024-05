A judge hears closing arguments in an antitrust case against Google A major antitrust trial over Google's search engine is coming to a close. It boils down to this point: Is Google an illegal monopoly that's pushed out rivals — or is it simply the best search engine?

Law A judge hears closing arguments in an antitrust case against Google A judge hears closing arguments in an antitrust case against Google Listen · 3:19 3:19 A major antitrust trial over Google's search engine is coming to a close. It boils down to this point: Is Google an illegal monopoly that's pushed out rivals — or is it simply the best search engine? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor