Gather your loot, Dungeons & Dragons is on a quest to make it to the big stage The tabletop role-playing game, which has its 50th anniversary this year, debuts as a theatrical show in New York this weekend. Audiences get to decide what happens in the story by voting on an app.

Games Gather your loot, Dungeons & Dragons is on a quest to make it to the big stage Gather your loot, Dungeons & Dragons is on a quest to make it to the big stage Audio will be available later today. The tabletop role-playing game, which has its 50th anniversary this year, debuts as a theatrical show in New York this weekend. Audiences get to decide what happens in the story by voting on an app. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor