For Mother's Day, tell NPR about the mother figures who have shaped your life

Enlarge this image kotoffei/Getty Images kotoffei/Getty Images

Mother's Day can mean different things to different people.

Some may choose to celebrate a mother figure, while others may spend the day grieving someone they lost or wondering about someone they never met.

Ahead of May 12, NPR wants to know: Is there a mother figure who has shaped your life? Share your story with us, and you could end up featured in an upcoming edition of the Up First newsletter.

You can see some of your responses and others' — and get the news you need to start your day — by subscribing to the newsletter.

Please include your first and last name, age and where you're from. You can also share a photo of yourself and your mother figure if you would like.

We will accept responses until 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 7.

