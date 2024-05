The 'Great Southern Brood' of cicadas has emerged Brood 19 cicadas have emerged in parts of the Southeast and they're making a lot of noise.

Animals The 'Great Southern Brood' of cicadas has emerged The 'Great Southern Brood' of cicadas has emerged Listen · 2:23 2:23 Brood 19 cicadas have emerged in parts of the Southeast and they're making a lot of noise. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor