Internet bills to swell for millions of Americans as federal subsidies run out NPR's Juana Summers speaks with White House senior advisor Tom Perez about the impending end of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which subsidized internet costs for millions of households.

National Internet bills to swell for millions of Americans as federal subsidies run out Internet bills to swell for millions of Americans as federal subsidies run out Listen · 4:24 4:24 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with White House senior advisor Tom Perez about the impending end of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which subsidized internet costs for millions of households. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor