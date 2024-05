Hiring slowed in April, but economists say the job market is still solid U.S. employers added 175,000 jobs in April. That's the smallest number in six months. A gradual cooling of the job market may help to ease concerns about inflation.

Economy Hiring slowed in April, but economists say the job market is still solid Hiring slowed in April, but economists say the job market is still solid U.S. employers added 175,000 jobs in April. That's the smallest number in six months. A gradual cooling of the job market may help to ease concerns about inflation.