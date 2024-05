What lies ahead for the presidential election in Chad The African country of Chad goes holds its presidential election in the next few days — one of the first military led governments in the region to do so. Will the vote bring stability or more chaos?

Africa What lies ahead for the presidential election in Chad What lies ahead for the presidential election in Chad Listen · 3:52 3:52 The African country of Chad goes holds its presidential election in the next few days — one of the first military led governments in the region to do so. Will the vote bring stability or more chaos? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor